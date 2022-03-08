The Latest 'Walking Dead' Spinoff, 'Isle of the Dead,' Focuses on Maggie and Negan

A forthcoming Walking Dead spinoff focuses on the gruesome adventures of Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Manhattan, Isle of the Dead will capture their fight for survival.

Maggie and Negan joined forces in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, slowly but steadily overcoming their hatred for each other. What's there to know about Isle of the Dead, the forthcoming spinoff?