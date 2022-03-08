The Latest 'Walking Dead' Spinoff, 'Isle of the Dead,' Focuses on Maggie and Negan

The Latest 'Walking Dead' Spinoff, 'Isle of the Dead,' Focuses on Maggie and NeganBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 8 2022, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
A forthcoming Walking Dead spinoff focuses on the gruesome adventures of Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Manhattan, Isle of the Dead will capture their fight for survival.
Maggie and Negan joined forces in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, slowly but steadily overcoming their hatred for each other. What's there to know about Isle of the Dead, the forthcoming spinoff?
'Isle of the Dead,' focuses on Maggie's relationship with Negan.
Created by Eli Jorné, a co-executive producer of The Walking Dead, the new spinoff series is set to capture the next stages in Maggie and Negan's complicated relationship.
The duo have strongly opposed each other ever since Negan killed Maggie's husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), in the Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead. However, they had to join forces in Season 11. Isle of the Dead will reveal where their makeshift alliance is headed.
Isle of the Dead is scheduled to launch on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023. Another Walking Dead spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is set to be released the same year, with Angela Kang serving as the creator of the untitled project.
Other Walking Dead spinoffs include Tales of the Walking Dead, an episodic anthology series starring Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz, and Danny Ramirez. Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC in 2022.
AMC approved Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead in December 2021, according to Variety. Meanwhile, Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concluded in November 2021.
Maggie and Negan's relationship has long served as a source of fascination for 'Walking Dead' fans. Have they kissed yet?
Maggie tried to kill Negan in Season 9 of The Walking Dead before realizing that she would be doing him a favor by putting him out of his misery — and ultimately changing her mind. Thus, Negan lived to see another day.
Maggie and Negan were left with no choice but to spend more time with each other after Negan decided to join Maggie's group, the Wardens. At one point, Maggie came close to losing her life. Negan refused to save her on the grounds that she wouldn't have helped him either.
However, things between the characters soon began to change for good. In Season 11, Episode 5, Maggie and Negan headed out on a solo mission — which ended in another fight. In Season 11, Episode 7, Negan briefly revisited his time as a whisperer, teaching the group how to blend in with the walkers.
Maggie and Negan began to bond later on in the episode. At one point, Negan explained why he had felt that it was his duty to murder Maggie's husband. Maggie and Negan have yet to kiss, though fans have been rooting for them for quite a while.
Catch new episodes of The Walking Dead every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.