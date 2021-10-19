There’s an Order in Which You’re Supposed to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’By Chrissy Bobic
Oct. 19 2021, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Both The Walking Dead and its spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, take place in the same universe. But for those who want to know which timeline came first, there is a specific order in which you can watch the shows chronologically. It might sound like an ambitious task, and sticking to the specific order isn't for the weak. But if you're a tried-and-true Walking Dead fan, you'll want to know how to get the most out of the franchise.
The correct order in which to watch both shows also includes some webisodes from The Walking Dead. As long as you're open to adding those to your docket, you can watch everything from The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead up until the present-day seasons. There is a certain fun in watching it all in its proper order, even if it means hopping from one show to the other and back again.
In what order should you watch 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead'?
The Season 6 timeline for Fear the Walking Dead made it possible for the show's seventh season to finally catch up to The Walking Dead before the series' flagship show ends for good. But before the final end credits roll for either show, there's a way to watch them both, side by side, and see the zombie apocalypse unfold in a linear timeline.
The chronological order in which to watch The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead is below.
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 1
Fear The Walking Dead: Flight 462 (web series)
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 2
Fear The Walking Dead: Passage (web series)
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 3
The Walking Dead: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Torn Apart (web series)
The Walking Dead: Season 2
The Walking Dead: Cold Storage (web series)
The Walking Dead: The Oath (web series)
The Walking Dead: Seasons 4, 5, 6, and 7
The Walking Dead: Red Machete (web series)
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 4
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 5
The Walking Dead: Season 10
The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Seasons 1 and 2
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 6
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Will anyone from 'The Walking Dead' be on 'Fear the Walking Dead' after the series finale?
The Walking Dead ends for good in 2022. After it's over, Fear the Walking Dead will live on. While there hasn't been confirmation on whether or not anyone from The Walking Dead will make the permanent leap to the spinoff, it seems possible. Fear the Walking Dead slowly introduced the zombie outbreak and its immediate aftermath over its first few seasons.
This means those seasons technically came before the events at the start of The Walking Dead. But thanks to a few well-placed time jumps in both shows, they seem to be on the same path now. When The Walking Dead ends, Fear the Walking Dead could pick up where some of the characters left off.
Watch Fear the Walking Dead on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.