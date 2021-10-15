Strand and Morgan Are on Opposite Sides of the Apocalypse in 'Fear the Walking Dead'By Chrissy Bobic
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead.
Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead ended with most survivors spread out amid the impending nuclear explosions. Strand drew a line in the sand when he left Morgan for dead. And now, Season 7 will explore their good versus evil dynamic even further.
According to the Fear the Walking Dead panel at 2021 PaleyFest NY, Morgan and Strand's fractured relationship will play a big role in Season 7. And, in some ways, it will be difficult to tell who is truly the "bad guy" and who is inherently good, even if you think you already have an idea.
Strand and Morgan face off in 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 7.
Season 6 explored a tug-of-war between Strand and Morgan regarding their views on how to build a new world. Strand has often flip-flopped between developing plans to help everyone and following his more selfish tendencies. As for Morgan, his beliefs rely on the idea that all life is precious and that murder is a last resort.
Their dynamic comes to a head as the men face off in Season 7.
"Things are gonna heat up," showrunner Andrew Chambliss said during the PaleyFest NY panel. "Things on this show are never as simple as good and evil. Everyone's got a point of view, everyone thinks they're right, and everyone probably is right in some ways."
Lennie James, who plays Morgan, echoed his sentiments and teased that viewers might switch sides by the end of the season. It's hard to imagine anyone siding with someone like Strand, but he has the ability to make tough choices when it comes to getting rid of dangerous people.
"There is no [absolute] good and evil in this show," Lennie said. "And I think, whatever you think of Morgan, whatever you think of Strand, your perceptions and opinions are gonna be challenged. Whoever's side you think you might be on at the start of this, the chances are, you might not be on that same side by the end of this."
What happened between Strand and Morgan at the end of Season 6?
At the end of Season 6, most of the survivors were separated as they waited out the nuclear bomb detonations. Most believed all of them would die. Strand and Morgan fought side by side until things got a little too hairy. Strand pushed Morgan into a pit of zombies and left him for dead so he could save himself.
Luckily, Morgan survived, but the line was officially drawn between. Strand had been a selfish man before, but it became clear that almost no one could trust him after he sacrificed Morgan's life for his own.
Strand may be working with an enemy in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'
In a Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 clip shown at PaleyFest NY, a group of CRM soldiers confront Morgan and Grace, who are still hunkering down in the submarine to avoid radiation from the nuclear explosions.
One of the soldiers mentions Strand by name, but it's not clear whether Strand is leading the men.
