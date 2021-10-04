'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Is a Coming-of-Age Zombie Show

The Walking Dead: World Beyond lines up with the same timeline depicted in The Walking Dead. It takes place 10 years after the outbreak and has a cast made up of mostly teenagers who have grown up in this world more than they did in the world as it was before the apocalypse.

According to a press release from the time the series was initially announced, The Walking Dead: World Beyond follows "the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it."