'The Walking Dead' Movies Are Still Happening — but When?

What was supposed to be the roaring 2020s came to a screeching halt when COVID-19 changed the entire world as we know it. Aside from the obvious physical and mental health toll the virus has taken on people and the new normal that has weighed on everyone, there has been a serious change in the way TV shows and movies are made, including The Walking Dead .

Unfortunately, the pandemic has also affected those pesky Walking Dead movies fans have been waiting for, and now, the people want and sort of need to know what's going on. The important thing to remember is that, despite COVID-19 stopping the production of various movies and TV shows, The Walking Dead movies are still happening. And there have been some updates that might settle your worried heart.

What's the timeline of 'The Walking Dead' movies being released?

The first movie set to be released in the string of three Walking Dead movies will be centered on Rick Grimes. Yes, our boy Andrew Lincoln will return in the first movie, which still has no official release date as of yet. However, toward the end of 2020, producers were actively working on it, meaning that the first movie could see a theatrical release in 2022 if we're lucky.

Of course, right now it's all speculation, but the fact that the first Walking Dead movie is officially in the works bodes well for the future of the franchise on the big screen. The Walking Dead screenwriter and producer Scott Gimple said on The Walking Dead Holiday Special in December 2020 that the first movie was in production at the time, even if it wasn't filming.

When do you guys think the first Rick movie will come out? I was thinking late 2021/early 2022 but now I'm not too sure. #TWD #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead #RickGrimes — 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@Grimes_fam420) February 24, 2021

"Two years ago, almost to the day, I was in the wilds of England with Mr. Andy Lincoln working on the movie," he said. "And because we work in television, we thought we would be working on the second one right now. Movies take a long time, but it'll be worth the wait. It is moving forward. The COVID time kind of slowed things down anyways, but we're using that time to go back to the lab and make it as great as possible."