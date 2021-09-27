The Commonwealth on 'The Walking Dead' Is Led by Powerful People

The Commonwealth on 'The Walking Dead' Is Led by Powerful PeopleBy Chrissy Bobic
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11.
Season 11 of The Walking Dead tests the survivors in ways they haven't been tested before. While those left behind at Alexandria try to feed their children before they starve to death, we have a few others learning about the Commonwealth and all that it offers.
But some viewers are a little foggy on who the leader of the Commonwealth is. There are few people calling the shots, and Eugene and the others are at their mercy. They will have to figure out how to appeal to the person (or people) in charge if they want to get back to their communities.
What is the Commonwealth on 'The Walking Dead'?
First, let's break down the Commonwealth itself. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Commonwealth is a series of connecting communities under the same government. It operates with around 50,000 people and includes sports teams and games. It's the closest thing to the "real" world the survivors have been in for a very long time.
And now, it could be what saves everyone in the end. Sure, there are still walkers and even the Reapers on the outside of the Commonwealth walls. But the Commonwealth has leaders, an army, and even currency. It's the real deal, even if some of it seems too good to be true. For the sake of everyone struggling to survive outside of the Commonwealth, let's hope that's not the case.
Who is the leader of the Commonwealth?
At first, it seems the leader is Mercer. He's the head of the military and a man of few words. He appears to be the one who decides about what happens to Eugene and the others, and he's the one who gives Princess back her two-dollar bill.
But, while he leads the military and does have pull in certain areas, he's not the official leader of the Commonwealth.
Lance Hornsby is the deputy governor of the Commonwealth. He's featured in the welcome videos that Princess, Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko watch as part of their orientation.
The Commonwealth's governor is Pamela Milton. Viewers meet her midway through Season 11.
The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly that viewers will gradually learn her backstory and how she comes to preside over the Commonwealth.
Do the survivors move to the Commonwealth in 'The Walking Dead' comics?
In the comics, Rick and other survivors move to the Commonwealth. Rick becomes one of its biggest heroes. Of course, in the show, Rick is believed to be dead, and only four of the survivors officially become part of the Commonwealth.
But if it proves to be all that it seems to be, there's a chance the Commonwealth could be everyone's savior.
Several times, things are too good to be true on The Walking Dead. And, more often than not, survivors destroy their own homes. This is the perfect time for the Commonwealth to step in and welcome them.
But Eugene and the others have miles to go before they can leave and then show up with a few dozen new people for orientation.
