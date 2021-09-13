The Reapers Could Do Some Legit Damage in 'The Walking Dead'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on the television series The Walking Dead.

It's rare for a storyline in The Walking Dead to be totally original and not stem from the comics. So when the Reapers were introduced in Season 11, it led to lots of questions among viewers.

Those who are strictly show-watchers got excited at the promise of a new group of bad guys. And fans who also know the comics inside and out tried to figure out what was going on.