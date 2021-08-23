C. Thomas Howell Is a Minor (but Memorable) Character in 'The Walking Dead' Season 11

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is likely to test the remaining survivors of Alexandria, Hilltop, and other communities in ways they haven't been tested before. But while some are trying to figure out what their next move is after the Whisperer War, viewers at home are trying to figure out if they just saw Ponyboy from The Outsiders, aka C. Thomas Howell , among them.

Yes, he's one of the few who agree to go out on a suicide mission to find supplies with Maggie, Daryl, Negan, and the rest of them. With Hilltop and Alexandria in shambles after the battle, Maggie brings up the idea to go back to her old stomping grounds for supplies.

The only kicker? They have to trek through an older abandoned subway tunnel full of water and walkers. And although C. Thomas Howell's character doesn't say much, he's part of the action.