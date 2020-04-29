'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Probably Won't Be Featuring a Rick Grimes Cameo

Yes, World Beyond takes place in the same universe as the other shows in the franchise. But, Scott explained to Entertainment Weekly, the plan was never to have this spinoff intersect with the other shows.

"We don’t want to change all of The Walking Dead to having to do with this," he shared. "It’ll wax and wane, it’ll occasionally touch upon it, but really there’s going to be brand new mythologies on each of these shows and even outside of these shows."