Maggie's Exit on 'The Walking Dead' Is Still Being Felt by Fans Everywhere

After what seems like a lifetime without Maggie, one of The Walking Dead’s OG characters, it was announced at the 2019 New York Comic Con that Maggie will be back . At the time, Walking Dead fans everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief. It's still not clear on what capacity she will return, but with her being gone for so long at this point, even a multi-episode arc is better than nothing.

"I think we always knew we were going to try to find this reentry," Lauren said at the Comic Con panel. "I'm just honestly really interested in what we're going to be able to say because we've had huge passages of time and there's so much life adventure that's been happening for Maggie."

Because while everyone has been going on with their lives after the time jump, Maggie has been doing God knows what in another part of the country.