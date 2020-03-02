We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Maggie's Exit on 'The Walking Dead' Is Still Being Felt by Fans Everywhere

Maggie left The Walking Dead back in Season 9 before the big time jump. Even though it was explained that Maggie had left Hilltop to help Georgie build other communities elsewhere, the fact that she was gone without a proper sendoff never sat well with fans. And now that things are getting even more intense on The Walking Dead with the Whisperer War in full swing, some viewers are wondering why Maggie left The Walking Dead in the first place.

Lauren Cohan, the actress who plays Maggie, originally left The Walking Dead over a combination of rumored salary disputes and the fact that she was cast in the ABC series Whiskey Cavalier, which was canceled after just one season. Of course this left Lauren’s schedule wide open for a Walking Dead return and it looks like fans will get to see Maggie grace their screens again in the near future. 