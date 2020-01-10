Is 'The Walking Dead's Glenn Really Gone for Good?

While the characters may have moved on from his death, there's a possibility that Glenn will be coming back sooner than you think. And no, we don't mean a zombie Glenn reprise. Here's what we know about a Glenn cameo coming your way.

Fans of AMC's The Walking Dead are still mourning the loss of Glenn, even though he died three seasons ago. But luckily for us, that doesn't mean that he's gone from the series forever.

Is Glenn coming back after his Season 7 death? [SPOILERS]

Let's refresh our memories real quick. At the time of Glenn's death, he was already married to Maggie and she was pregnant with their child. The group had relocated to Alexandria but the Saviors consistently tried to break into their settlement, starting a feud between the two groups. Eventually, the Saviors managed to kidnap most of the crew, and Negan, who led the group of hostile survivors, declared that one of them must die for the Savior members they've killed.

Source: Instagram

He picked Abraham, who was then beaten to death with his baseball bat named Lucille. The group was clearly shaken up, and Negan continued to taunt them, threatening to kill another, before deciding that Glenn is his next victim. After only two hits from Lucille, Glenn was clearly messed up. One of his eyes was dislocated and his skull was visibly fractured.