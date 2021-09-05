Morgan and Grace Will Battle a Nuclear Wasteland in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7

Despite all odds, Morgan didn’t die in the six seasons of Fear the Walking Dead that have aired so far. And a preview for the upcoming seventh season shows that the Lennie James character is still alive when the AMC show returns on Sunday, Oct. 17 (or Sunday, Oct. 10 for AMC+ subscribers).

But Morgan will face a radically different world in Season 7, since doomsday cult leader Teddy (John Glover) set off nuclear warheads across Texas at the end of Season 6, turning the Lone Star State into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

“Those warheads are going to land somewhere, and they’re going to have an effect, and we have to figure out how we deal with that effect,” Lennie teased in a TV Insider interview last month.