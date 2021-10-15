'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 7 Features a New Kind of Threat During the Zombie Apocalypse

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead ended with the nuclear blast that the survivors feared would come. And although some made it through the ashes, the world is forever changed.

For the Fear the Walking Dead panel at 2021 PaleyFest NY, some of the cast and crew teased what to expect from Season 7. Many storylines will correlate directly to what happened at the end of Season 6.