Does Negan Die in 'The Walking Dead' Comics? Maggie Will ... (SPOILERS!)

The hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, may be based on the comics, but the storylines don't always entirely match up.

If you're a fan of both, you know that character deaths and storyline details are sometimes changed for the AMC series. In the Season 10 finale, fans are finally shown Negan's (Jeffery Dean Morgan) origin story, which included details about his late wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan).