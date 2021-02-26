Maggie Has Some Major Payback in Store for Negan on 'The Walking Dead'

Negan has been given a huge gift on The Walking Dead in the form of a solid redemption arc. He has even proven himself useful as an ally for the good guys. That doesn't mean he shouldn't still pay for his crimes, however, and living in a jail cell might be the most reasonable fate for him. On the show, it looks like Maggie intends to kill him to finally settle the score, but Negan meets a very different fate in the comic books.

In The Walking Dead comics, Negan isn't killed by anyone. Instead, he eventually lives out his days in solitude, taking comfort in being able to make a proper burial place for his wife, who died well before he was first introduced in the series.

And in the comic books, Negan is even visited by Carl at times. As we know, Carl was killed off on the show, but as far as Maggie killing Negan — if the show stays true to the source material — Negan will be sticking around.