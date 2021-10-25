We're Only Getting More Time Jumps in Season 7 of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Zombie lovers have been watching The Walking Dead and its spin-offs for years. But now, the show is ending; the last season will finish airing in 2022.

Luckily, we still have the spin-offs. Fear the Walking Dead is a prequel to the original series that already has six seasons under its belt. Time jumps in the Walking Dead universe aren't new; many fans have come to expect them at this point. But why are there so many time jumps in Fear the Walking Dead? Here's what we know.

Why are there so many time jumps in 'Fear the Walking Dead'?

The Walking Dead is known for its time jumps at this point. In the original series, they have been placed both in and in between seasons of the show. Fear the Walking Dead is no different. Some of them go on for just a few weeks while others are years long. In Season 6, there were multiple time jumps, and Screen Rant says there was even a secret one hidden in the timeline.

In 2020, the chief content officer for the franchise, Scott M. Gimple, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said that time jumps would be something on Fear the Walking Dead that would be "played around with" during the sixth season of the show. He said, "We’re going to see a lot of time pass. There is a lot of time that can pass, yeah."

Time jumps are often used in shows to help expand the universe and introduce new characters and backstories, something The Walking Dead franchise definitely doesn't have trouble with. There are eight spin-off series being worked on at the moment, so it's safe to say that The Walking Dead universe is continuing to expand. Perhaps one of the reasons for all the time jumps in Fear the Walking Dead is to introduce us to characters or storylines we will follow in these spin-offs.

