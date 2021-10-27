Nicole Kidman Just Shared the Sweetest Photo of Keith Urban for His Birthday

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have been together for over 15 years. The adorable couple, who both hail from Australia, first crossed paths in Los Angeles at an event honoring their heritage. Instantly, Nicole was enamored with Keith. However, it took the country legend a few months to come around. “I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” the Nine Perfect Strangers star told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, adding that he didn't call her for four months.

At the time, Keith wasn't in the mindset for a relationship, he shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. "But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless," he continued.

And the rest is history. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban currently live in Nashville, Tenn., and have two daughters. Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of their beautiful relationship.