Nicole Kidman Just Shared the Sweetest Photo of Keith Urban for His Birthday

Nicole Kidman Just Shared the Sweetest Photo of Keith Urban for His BirthdayBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 27 2021, Published 7:08 p.m. ET
Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have been together for over 15 years. The adorable couple, who both hail from Australia, first crossed paths in Los Angeles at an event honoring their heritage. Instantly, Nicole was enamored with Keith. However, it took the country legend a few months to come around. “I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” the Nine Perfect Strangers star told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, adding that he didn't call her for four months.
At the time, Keith wasn't in the mindset for a relationship, he shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. "But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless," he continued.
And the rest is history. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban currently live in Nashville, Tenn., and have two daughters. Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of their beautiful relationship.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met in Jan. 2005.
Nicole and Keith were first introduced to each other at the G'Day U.S.A. Gala in L.A., according to Us Weekly. This annual event brings leaders from government, business, the creative industries, and academia together to deepen and celebrate the Australia-U.S. relationship, according to the event's website.
For their 10th wedding anniversary, Keith shared a sweet throwback photo of him with Nicole at the event in 2005 to Instagram.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in Jun. 2006.
After Keith eventually called her, they started dating and quickly became inseparable. The couple got married on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, according to CBS. In the photo below, Nicole is seen in the car with her two kids, Isabella and Connor, just three days before the wedding. She shares Isabella and Connor with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their first child together in July 2008.
Nicole and Keith welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008. On Sunday's 8th birthday, Keith shared a sweet throwback photo of her as a newborn to Instagram. Sunday, or "Sunny," as she is sometimes called, is the only child Nicole gave birth to.
While Nicole shares two kids with Tom Cruise, they are both adopted. According to Mercury News, she became pregnant shortly after marrying Tom, but suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which means the embryo started to develop in a fallopian tube instead of in the uterus. Sadly, they lost the baby.
After that, she and Tom adopted Isabella and Connor. Nicole and Tom got pregnant again; however, she suffered a miscarriage. The two divorced soon after.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their second child via surrogate in Jan. 2011.
In Jan. 2011, Nicole and Keith welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogate. "Our family is truly blessed and just so thankful to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," the couple said in a statement, per BBC.
While they rarely ever share photos of their daughters, Keith posted a snap of Sunny and Faith, to Instagram in 2017. "When my daughters do this......I've ALREADY WON," he wrote, referring to a "Good Luck" poster his girls made for him prior to the American Country Music Awards.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban still pen sweet notes for each other's birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.
While the couple may have their hands full between their careers and family, they're never too busy to go on a fancy date to a Broadway show or take a moment to celebrate each other on Instagram, "12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much," Keith wrote in 2018 alongside a photo of him playing the piano while Nicole danced.
In Oct. 2021, Nicole shared an adorable photo to Instagram of her kissing Keith's head for his birthday. "Happiest of birthdays my love," she wrote in the caption. The post also featured a photo of a "Happy Birthday" balloon arrangement seen inside a hockey stadium. For context, Nicole tagged the Nashville Predators in her post, which is a team that Keith holds near and dear to his heart. In May 2021, he gushed over how much of an honor it was to perform the national anthem at their game.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sure do make a wonderful couple — and they're grateful for every moment they spend together. As Keith wrote on Instagram for Nicole's birthday in June 2021: " My life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today." Aww!