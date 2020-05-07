Tom Cruise Has Been Linked to More Than One Famous Face Post Katie Holmes

After jumping on the couch on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005 as a way to confess his love for Katie Holmes, it seemed like Tom Cruise had finally met "the one." Their surprising love story (due to their 17-year age difference) came five years after his ultra-public divorce from Nicole Kidman and more than a decade after his split from Mimi Rogers. Tom's public proclamations for Katie made it all the more surprising when the couple announced their divorce in 2012 after just six years of marriage.

In the years since Tom and Katie (or TomKat, as the media dubbed them) split, the press picked up on stories that Tom's strict Scientology beliefs led to their split. It was also rumored that he hadn't seen their daughter, Suri, at all since the divorce was finalized.

While it's understandable that the Top Gun 2 actor might keep his love life more private after two wildly public marriages to top actresses, he has been linked to multiple other actresses since his divorce. So who is Tom Cruise dating? Read on to find out which famous Scientologist actresses he's reported to have dated, and what's really true.

Who is Tom Cruise dating? After his 2012 divorce, Tom was first linked to restaurant owner Cynthia Jorge. The two were spotted in Manhattan after Cynthia allegedly gave Tom her information when he ate at one of her restaurants. It was reported that they went out dancing together with an entourage, but that was the extent of the public details of their romance.

In 2013, he was reportedly seeing Oblivion co-star Olga Kurylenko (who is best known for starring in the Bond film Quantum of Solace) after they were spotted in public kissing. However, it turned out the two were simply co-stars, and she was in a relationship with actor Max Benitz at the time. He was also linked to Scientologist and Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon in 2013, but neither ever confirmed the romance.

After sitting next to each other at The Fashion Awards in London in December 2019, rumors began surfacing that Tom was very interested in pursuing Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery. The rumors made the cover of Star Magazine, as a source claimed that Tom wanted to forge a friendship with the actress that would then someday lead to more. But, Michelle has been in a committed relationship with Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for some time now.

Another popular report that circulated was that Tom and The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss (who is also a Scientologist) were an item, and that their faith had bonded them together. The two are some of the more outspoken supporters for the religion, and both have praised the faith during interviews.

The rumors were fueled when Elisabeth confirmed to Marie Claire that she had a beau in an interview, but she then refused to name him. Some assumed that she was talking about Tom Cruise, simply because of their united faith.

In March 2020, Elisabeth set the record straight about their reported romance. “I actually was confused,” Moss said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “[I] mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know. Why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ‘cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

Tom has continued to keep his romantic life incredibly private after his public relationships and subsequent divorces from Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. He has not confirmed a relationship since his last divorce.

Does Tom Cruise see daughter Suri Cruise? Tom and daughter Suri have only been publicly photographed together once since his marriage to Katie Holmes ended, which led to rumors that he is barred from seeing her because she is not part of his religion.

According to an Us Weekly report, a source said that in the custody agreement from his divorce, Tom is allowed to see Suri, who is now 14, for up to 10 days per month. The source in the report also stated that Tom does not use these days because his daughter is not a Scientologist. (He does, however, pay child support.) "Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to," the source said. "He chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist."

