The 'Community' Movie Is Closer to Happening — Get Your Greendale Flags Ready

In honor of Earth Day 2021, former Community star Alison Brie spoke with Green Matters about how she plays a role in helping the environment with the Planet Oat Project. She also opened up about her feelings regarding the potential for a Community movie. While she didn't say if there's an official (or even unofficial) release date, she did make it clear she is fully on board with it happening.

"I was literally texting with the Community cast this morning, we text every day," she shared with Green Matters. "I think that we all love each other so much that we'd all be excited to do something like that."

The fact that there is a Community group text alone should give most fans a renewed sense of hope in the movie happening at some point. Also, how is it not every fan's dream to know that their favorite characters are still friends IRL?