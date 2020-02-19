We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

Alison Brie Hinted at a 'Community' Movie Years After Season 6 Ended

When Community ended in 2015, longtime fans mourned the loss of a handful of beloved characters and the journey they had gone on with them over the years. What lay ahead was a highly successful career for most of the core cast members and the chance to see them in other roles beyond the comedy. But it was still a rough time for fans who had so hoped that the "six seasons and a movie" mantra that had been marketed by the series would come to fruition.

Now, Alison Brie, who played Annie on Community, might have hinted at just that in a reddit AMA session when a fan asked if there is a movie on the horizon. Naturally, Community fans everywhere are wringing their hands to figure out just what she meant, because if a Community movie is coming, it would mean a seriously long-anticipated show reunion.