Why Did Chevy Chase Leave 'Community'? He Reportedly Walked off Set Multiple Times

When Community began, The Soup host Joel McHale and SNL alum Chevy Chase were the two top names on the cast list — though the likes of Donald Glover and Alison Brie would soon become stars in their own right.

Throughout its six year run, Community had a loyal group of viewers who were passionate about the students at Greendale Community College. Though the show came to an end in 2015, new audiences are now discovering it for the first time through streaming services.

What happened to Pierce on Community? Read on for a refresher on how the character left the show, and the reported reason why Chevy Chase decided to exit.

What happened to Pierce on 'Community'?

Known for his sexist, racist, and off-kilter comments, Pierce's lack of ambition as the heir of a moist towelette empire made him one of the more unique students at Greendale. He began taking classes at the community college in 1999, but he struggled to complete his courses in a timely manner. As an integral character in the early seasons, Pierce was the oldest student in the study group created by Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), and the group later tried to kick him out because of his behavior.

After opening up a sandwich shop with Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown) in Season 3 and attempting to make a mark for himself outside of his inheritance, Pierce finally got enough credits to graduate in the Season 4 finale. Following his graduation, the character returned for a brief cameo in the Season 5 episode "Repilot" in the form of a hologram.

It was revealed that he was not allowed to be on the Greendale campus because of a secret court order, and that the quad had been renamed in his honor as the "Pierce Hawthorne Museum of Gender Sensitivity and Sexual Potency." Just two episodes later, Shirley revealed the unfortunate news that Pierce had passed away, and that the circumstances surrounding his death were a bit fishy. His former study group mates had to take a lie detector test in order to prove that they had not killed Pierce.

Source: NBC

While Pierce was gone from the show for good, his will had a lasting impact on the group. He left Shirley his timeshare in Florida. Troy (Donald Glover) received millions of dollars worth of shares in the moist towelette company, if he was willing to travel around the world on Pierce's boat, the Childish Tycoon (which was likely a reference to Donald soon leaving the show to focus on his music career as Childish Gambino).