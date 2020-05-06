Today is National Nurses Day, kicking off National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12 — aka Florence Nightingale’s birthday/International Nurses Day; these celebrations are designed to celebrate the commitment and contributions of nurses all over not only the country, but also the world. During a global pandemic — like the one we’re living through right now — everything that nurses do in hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers, doctors’ offices, etc. is at the forefront of all of our thoughts right now.

But the reality is, from the moment these brave men and women are pinned at their nursing school ceremonies, and recite the Nightingale Pledge, they are well on their way to being the heroes that touch the lives of so many of us.

Even in a world full of soap operas, dramas, sitcoms, and just about every other genre you can think of in the scope of fictional medicine, there probably isn’t — in my opinion, at least — a character who personifies being a nurse more than Carla Espinosa on Scrubs. Her tenacity, dedication, and compassion define why so many of us consider nurses heroes.

There are countless ways you can support these frontline workers on this National Nurses Day; you can donate any personal protective equipment you have, or urge your local representatives to do what they can to make sure those on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus are adequately protected. If you’re in the position to donate money, organizations like Feed the Frontline will accept monetary donations to make sure nurses, doctors, and all healthcare workers are well-fed during the fight — while aiding local restaurants. And if you’re not — as right now is challenging for nearly everyone — you can donate blood, or do the easiest and most helpful thing of all: Just stay home to help slow, or even stop, the spread of COVID-19.

If you’re looking for something to do while social distancing (if you’re sick of Zoom calls and already watched all the content the universe has to offer, we’re with you), check out the 7 times Carla (and her fellow nurses) proved to be the real heroes of Sacred Heart!