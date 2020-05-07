Amira and Farid From 'The Eddy' Are Married in Real Life

Leïla is married to Algerian-French actor Tahar Rahim, who she met while filming A Prophet. In The Eddy, Tahar plays Leïla's boyfriend and Elliot's charming business partner, who becomes involved in criminal activity as a means to save The Eddy from financial ruin.

The actors married in 2010, but have remained quite tight-lipped about their private life. What is known is that Tahar believes in "marriage for life," as he said in French to the magazine Edgar, and that Leïla has "great admiration" for Tahar as an actor. "I'm not afraid to tell him if he's less good in a film, and he does the same," she told Marie-Claire, also in French. "We laugh a lot... Humor and making fun of myself are fundamental in my life."