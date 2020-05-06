'Blood & Water' Is About to Be Your New South African Obsession

Netflix is releasing the teen mystery series Blood & Water on May 20, and we are already counting down the days leading up to the premiere.

From the looks of the preview, the series centers around Puleng Khumalo (My Perfect Family and Rhythm City's Ama Qamata) who investigates whether a private school swimming star is actually her sister who was abducted at birth.

Blood & Water is the second African original series to hit Netflix, following Queen Sono, about a secret agent fighting crime while dealing with her messy personal life.

So, where is Blood & Water filmed? Keep reading for details and more information about the teen mystery!