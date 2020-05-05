'Hollywood' on Netflix Is the Perfect Mix of Truth and Fiction

The series is set in the post-WWII time when Gone with the Wind was a major studio success story. The other movie companies and actors were trying to catch up to the popularity of that movie. And because of the popularity of those Golden Age movies, a lot of new faces were looking to break onto the scene.

Janet Mock, the show’s director, writer, and executive producer describes the show as: “What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with green-light power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay?”

The show is filled with real-life Hollywood stars, including Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Queen Latifah, and Patti LuPone, just to name a few.

"Hollywood teaches us everything, I think," Murphy told Vanity Fair. "Because if you can see it, you can become it. If you can’t see it, you can’t. It teaches us how to dress, how to act, how to walk. It teaches us how to be in a relationship. Historically, Hollywood teaches us how to be tolerant. Hollywood really can, in a very positive way, change the world.”