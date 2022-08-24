Distractify
'A Million Little Things' Will End After Season 5 — and Fans Are Still in Denial

As the decision to renew A Million Little Things for a fifth season came down to the wire back in May, it was the belief in the show that got it across the proverbial finish line.

The Season 4 finale was an emotional rollercoaster, with fans watching as Gary and Maggie found out they were having a baby before it was revealed that Gary might be live to see his child's birth.

Despite the tears, viewers were ready for Season 5 — and were shocked when it was announced that it would also be the show's final season. So, why is a show that is seemingly very popular coming to an end?

Why is 'A Million Little Things' really ending?

amlt cast
Source: Sergei Bachlakov/ABC

From left to right: Regina Howard (Christina Moses), Rome Howard (Romany Malco), Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli), DJ Nash, Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller), Katherine Kim (Grace Park)

While there were no direct comments from creator DJ Nash or the network, TVLine reported that they were told that the decision was made mutually between Nash, the network, and ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment.

The outlet has also learned that the show is said to have a "creatively satisfying conclusion."

“There’s no question we were a bubble show,” creator DJ told the outlet around the time of the Season 5 pickup. “But everybody creatively at ABC was so supportive and wanted to see [a fifth season] happen. And we knew that if it didn’t happen, our fans would be like, 'You can’t end a series like that!'”

According to Deadline, ABC was urging the A Million Little Things creative team to keep the door open for a potential fifth season and not write the Season 4 finale as a series finale.

In the end, the producers agreed to a Season 5 pickup with the caveat that this would be the show's final season.

How will 'A Million Little Things end? Fans should expect a "satisfying conclusion."

With Season 4 ending on a cliffhanger which sees Gary (James Roday) battling cancer and expecting a baby with Maggie (Allison Miller), fans will be hoping for the "satisfying conclusion" that is being teased.

This cast of characters has been through so much together, and apart from that, DJ understands the importance of treating their stories with the utmost respect.

gary and maggie
Source: Darko Sikman/ABC

Gary Mendez (James Roday) and Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller)

"Seeing Gary and Maggie switch roles from the one we saw the first season, where now it's Maggie helping Gary through this, will be really telling and challenging for their relationship," the creator told TV Insider after the Season 4 finale.

"Some of the mystery that we will follow in Season 5 has already been planted and you may not even be aware of it yet, and some of it unfolds as the season progresses. We certainly are dealing with a lot of unresolved things."

If this will indeed be the end of A Million Little Things, fans should be gearing up to say their goodbyes very soon. Until then, the first four seasons are streaming right now on Hulu.

Season 5 of A Million Little Things is slated to take its final bow in early 2023.

