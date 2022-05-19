Allison Miller and Melora Hardin Play Mother and Daughter on 'A Million Little Things' –– Are They Related?

For the bulk of Maggie's life, she never felt like she was a priority to her mother –– no matter how hard she tried. In Season 4, however, Patricia appears to be doing her best to turn things around. She's trying to cultivate a better relationship with her daughter.

The actresses who play Maggie and Patricia are Allison Miller and Melora Hardin, respectively. They bring to life that fraught mother-daughter so beautifully, and even look so much alike, that fans can't help but wonder if they're related in real life.