Home > Viral News > Influencers > Skai Jackson Former Disney Star Skai Jackson Has Always Been Transparent About Her Financial Stability Skai Jackson has an estimated net worth of $500,000. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 12 2024, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There's something about former Disney stars that keeps us all hooked, and Skai Jackson is no exception. Best known for her breakout role as Zuri Ross on Jessie, Skai has gone from an adorable child star to a young woman with a whole new chapter ahead!

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2024, Skai announced that she's pregnant! As she prepares for motherhood, many are curious about what Skai's been up to, including how she's been doing financially. So, if you're wondering what Skai Jackson's net worth is these days, keep scrolling for all the details!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Skai Jackson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skai Jackson's net worth is currently estimated at $500,000. Most of her earnings have come from her acting career, as well as brand endorsements. Skai also made money from her 2019 memoir, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.

Skai's acting career started at a young age, landing her first gigs in commercials before making her TV debut on Sesame Street in 2006. She then appeared in the indie film Liberty Kid in 2007 and had cameo roles in movies like The Rebound and The Smurfs. However, as previously mentioned, Skai is best known for her role as Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie and its spinoff series Bunk'd.

Article continues below advertisement

Skai Jackson Actress Net worth: $500 thousand Skai Jackson is an actress best known for her iconic role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and its spinoff series Bunk'd. In 2019, she published her memoir, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback. In November 2024, Skai shared that she's expecting her first child! Birthdate: April 8, 2002 Birthplace: New York City Mother: Kiya Cole

After her Disney days, Skai expanded her career with voice roles in the Marvel Rising franchise and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders. In 2023, she starred in the action-adventure film Sheroes, and she will next appear in the slasher film The Man in the White Van, set for release on Dec. 13, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her success, Skai found herself in the limelight for a more controversial reason in July 2023. She faced backlash after running a raffle on social media, asking fans to send $5 for a chance to win a MacBook Air. Many fans were upset by the request, especially the idea of sending money through her Cash App.

Skai quickly responded to the backlash during a TikTok Live on July 8, defending the raffle. "It is not that serious for a damn $5. It is called a raffle," she said. "I don't know if you guys have been to school before but I know I've been to school and we used to have raffles all the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson is being criticized for asking her fans to send her $5 “for a chance to win a MacBook.” pic.twitter.com/6GZ7kEwX5p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2023

She also made it clear that she didn’t need the money, stating, “I’m not saying this … in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I’m just letting you guys know, I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life." Skai further explained that the $5 was intended to go "toward the prize" and promised to hold a "second giveaway" if there was any leftover money.

Article continues below advertisement

Skai Jackson announced her pregnancy in November 2024.

On Nov. 12, 2024, People broke the exciting news that Skai Jackson is expecting her first child! The former Disney star is set to become a mom with her boyfriend, who remains unidentified. "I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" Skai told the outlet.