Lauren Alaina’s Debuted Her Future Husband” at the Grand Ole Opry — Who Is He?

Since American Idol, Lauren has sold thousands of albums after debuting her first project, “Wildflower,” in 2011. She’s also worked alongside her musical icons, including Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood.

In 2022, Trisha selected Lauren to join the esteemed Grand Ole Opry. The 28-year-old musician used the honor to announce another life-changing moment: her engagement! So, who is Lauren Alaina’s husband-to-be? Here’s what we know about the singer’s longtime love.