Fans Think Lauren Alaina Is Speaking out About Her Relationship With John Crist

Back in 2019, country music star Lauren Alaina spoke about ending a relationship on Dancing With the Stars . "I am single for the first time as an adult, so I am not trying to hurry love. I will say that I am enjoying it," she said according to Billboard .

Reportedly, Lauren and her ex split in September of that same year after having dated for four months, but he was later accused of sexual assault from multiple women. Even though he denied them, the allegations still follow him. But now, fans think she's speaking out about her relationship with him and that even her latest single is about their relationship.

One woman who used the fake name Kate told the publication that she was "truly blinded by his celebrity status" and that she trusted that John wouldn't do anything wrong because he's a Christian. But that was not the case. She says he got her drunk and tried to kiss her, among other things, while she was intoxicated.

"The allegations include, but are not limited to, individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors, and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk," according to Charisma News .

From June to September, Lauren dated Christian comedian John Crist. He's got over one million followers across all of his social media platforms and is probably most known for his sketches about being a Christian shopper . In November, John was accused by five women of sexual assault.

Fans think Lauren's latest single is about her relationship with John.

In April 2021, fans started to believe that some of her tweets were about her relationship with John. In one tweet, she shares a screenshot of a message she got from someone who said they were dating the same guy, although the name is marked out.

Lauren captioned the post saying, "To all the women who have sent me these messages, I see you. I’m sorry you went through it as well. I wish I had spoken up for you all before now. I will find a way." In another tweet, she says, "It’s never too late to speak your truth. I’m ready."

Lauren also released a song with Jon Pardi called "Getting Over Him," which she said was about a public breakup. But it's not clear if the song is about John or her relationship with ex-fiancé Alex Hopkins.