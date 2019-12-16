Is Madonna Dating Her 25-Year-Old Dancer? We Investigate

"Papa Don't Preach" singer Madonna is no stranger to dating someone younger than her — in fact, most of her previous loves have been significantly her junior. But in a new, shocking 36-year age gap, Madonna may have just confirmed her youngest new boyfriend yet.

Daily Mail reported that she and Ahlamalik Williams were spotted cozying up together on her balcony in Miami recently, where the singer had recently performed on her tour. So who is this new, younger beau?

Madonna was spotted on the balcony with Ahlamalik. Daily Mail shared shots of the couple out on the balcony. In one of them, Ahlamalik was seen smoking, while in another, he's got his arms around her waist. Apparently, a source told the outlet that he was also seen sharing a kiss with her before offering her a massage. While this isn't a clear confirmation that she and Ahlamalik are serious, neither party has yet to deny that they're an item.

Ahlamalik has been on tour with Madonna since 2015. The 25-year-old is a dancer and has been accompanying Madonna on her tours since he was 20. Currently, he's with her on her Madame X Tour, where the tour website lists him as both a dancer and a choreographer. Since he initially joined her on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015, Ahlamalik's work with Madonna has taken him all over the world.

He's been a dancer since he graduated high school. Ahlamalik has been set on being a dancer since he graduated high school in 2013. His first gig was when he joined Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE production right after his graduation. According to Daily Mail, Ahlamalik also used to offer online dance classes for $5 under the name SkitzO. On his Instagram, he currently shares videos of him dancing frequently.

He's been appearing on her Instagram for some time now. Granted, since Ahlamalik's been working with Madonna for five years now, it's no surprise that he's made an appearance in a couple of her Instagram posts. But he seems to be showing up with increasing frequency this year, including a video of her getting on a helicopter with Ahlamalik and another where they're leaning on each other.

Again, this isn't a clear confirmation that the pair are dating, but they could've been hinting at their relationship for a while while we've overlooked it. The recent photos on the Miami balcony seem to be the closest confirmation we have right now.

Most of Madonna's ex-boyfriends have been significantly younger than her. Unfortunately, this behavior isn't out of character for Madonna, who usually dates younger. Her dating history consists of a slew of big names, including John F. Kennedy Jr. (who was two years younger than her), Vanilla Ice (who was three years younger than her), and more recently, Kevin Sampaino (who was 33 years younger than her).