Fans Are Convinced That Madonna Got a Face Lift After Posting a Video From Her Bathtub

Regardless of what people have to say about Madonna, there's no denying that she is — hands down — one of the most brilliant performers of all time. Her makeup always looks gorgeous, she has the voice of an angel, and after several decades in the spotlight, her ability to perform never ceases to amaze us.
But after the 61-year-old pop legend posted a seriously cryptic video of herself sitting in the bath, the singer's face looked practically unrecognizable. Fans are now wondering if Madonna got cosmetic surgery, or if something else is up.
The cosmetic surgery rumors all started with Madonna's highly questionable bathtub video.
On Sunday, March 22, Madonna posted a wildly unusual video of herself to Twitter. In the video, the kween herself is sitting naked in a bathtub full of water and rose petals, with eerie music playing in the background. Meanwhile, she's discussing how COVID-19 doesn't discriminate based on age, how good you are at story-telling, or how rich you are. Somehow, she says, the pandemic is "unifying."
For a full 60 seconds, Madonna discusses how the new coronavirus is "a great equalizer." You know, the usual. Is it a weird video? Yes, 100 percent. However, did I watch it on a loop several times over? Absolutely, and I would watch it again if I wasn't quarantined with five other people at this moment in time.
Compared to older videos, Madonna looks different.
Scrolling through Madonna's Instagram, It's evident the pop singer is doing something different with her face these days. Maybe she found a skincare routine that worked for her, she stopped tanning, or she did possibly get a face lift. Either way, though, she looks fab. Take a look at the video below, for comparison.
Here's what fans had to say about it.
Aside from the fact that the premise of Madonna's latest video was — well — weird as hell, there's no denying that the pop star looked super different. Her face looked far tighter than usual, and her facial expression was essentially stagnant the whole time.
Obviously, fans and trolls alike have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter. Check out what they had to say, in the tweets below, but Madonna — if you're reading this, you always look amazing, sweetie.
Has Madonna gotten work done in the past?
Our girl Madonna is all too familiar with going under the knife. According to Purple Clover, she's posted countless selfies on Instagram that have revealed face lift scars, and there have been many instances in which it was clear she had Botox. We have absolutely no idea how many times Madonna has gotten plastic surgery, and she's never confirmed it, but it's safe to say she most likely has.
There is definitely no denying that Madonna's bathtub video was jarring beyond belief, between her new look and her strange coronavirus rant. Either way, though, we absolutely love Madonna — she is truly beautiful inside and out.
