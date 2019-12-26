Madonna Canceled the Last Show of Her Tour Because of "Indescribable" Pain

In a post on Instagram, Madonna revealed she canceled the last stop on her Madame X tour because of the chronic pain she's been in lately. The lengthy caption detailed the pain she's been in on other stops of her tour and admitted that while she tried to seek medical help, the consensus is that she needs to take some time to rest so she can heal. But what's causing it, and why is Madonna in so much pain?

Why is Madonna in pain? She didn't disclose the nature of her injury. In her caption, Madonna didn't specify the injury that has led her to have so much pain, but she's been struggling with it for a while. She previously canceled tour dates because of a similar pain. Her decision to cancel the last stop of her tour came just two hours before the show was supposed to start, leaving fans frustrated with few answers. But in the caption of her post, she revealed that the decision came at the last minute, and she immediately tried to remedy the problem.

Source: Instagram

"As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days. With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show," her caption read. "I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show."

She said she's gone through a series of tests to detect the problem. Madonna made it a point to say that she and her doctors had done everything they could to prevent her from canceling the show, but that rest was what she needed to prevent further, irreparable damage.

"I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears," she said. "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.............. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support."