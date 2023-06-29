Home > Entertainment Madonna Is the Proud Mom of Six Kids — Meet Her Brood! Madonna is the proud mother of six children. From Lourdes, her oldest with ex Carlos Leon, to her youngest twins adopted from Malawi, meet all her kids. By Reese Watson Jun. 28 2023, Updated 9:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Madonna may be a Material Girl, but she’s also a mother to six children as well. The 64-year-old international pop sensation’s kids have been known to the public for quite a while and her two oldest have now hit adulthood.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being in the public eye, their lives are kept fairly private. Because of this, we don’t know a whole lot about her kids. Even the oldest children — Lola and Rocco — manage to reveal very little and keep to themselves. Still, there is some information out there to keep you up-to-date!

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon is a model and budding pop singer.

The 26-year-old introvert is following in her mother’s footsteps. Lourdes — or Lola, as she is nicknamed — is Madonna’s oldest child. She has a growing Instagram presence, is a performer, and is taking part in her mother’s Material Girl clothing line. Though she can sing and dance, fashion is her main obsession and she takes it quite seriously. She recently released a single, Lock & Key under the name Lolahol. Will she give her legendary mom a run for her money and become the next queen of pop? We shall see.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Lourdes is considered the “It” girl when it comes to all things fashion and attended the University of Michigan for four years to study the field. Her debut in the modeling world was on the runway at Rio Uribe’s Gypsy Sport collection presentation in 2018. Just recently, she was featured in a Miu Miu campaign sporting choppy bangs, sparkling accessories, and a moody expression.

Her father is the personal trainer and actor Carlos Leon. Even though Carlos and Madonna split a long time ago, he told People that he is “forever grateful” for Madonna. “I got the best thing out of that relationship, and that’s my daughter," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocco Ritchie was caught in the middle of a rocky custody battle.

22-year-old Rocco, Madonna’s second-born, is her son with director Guy Ritchie. Unfortunately, Rocco found himself stuck in the middle of his mom and dad’s divorce and was away from his famous mother for a long time. As complicated as things were, he chose to stay with his dad in Britain and traveled between his home and the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

He reportedly went through quite a rebellious streak in his early teen years. A custody fight ensued between Madonna and Guy after Rocco left his mother’s Rebel Heart World Tour to be with his father. The court ruled in Guy’s favor, allowing Rocco to finish out college in the U.K. Now, the 22-year-old Rocco is back in New York and patching up the relationship between him and his mom.

David Banda Mwala Ciccone Ritchie is growing up to be a lot like his mom.

David is Madonna and Guy’s second child and first adopted son. After complications of placenta previa left Madonna unable to conceive, the couple traveled to Malawi to adopt their beautiful boy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Madonna with her son David (L) and boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

Now 17 years old, David loves to sing and is shown to have a promising career in soccer. Despite being adopted, he and his mom actually have the most in common, according to Madonna.

Article continues below advertisement

Mercy James is the child Madonna fought for.

Madonna’s second adopted child, Mercy is just about the same age as David and is also from Malawi. Not much is known about Mercy, but she has been shown to be incredibly talented on the piano. Madonna also opened a hospital in Malawi named after her.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The adoption process was not easy for Madonna. She met David and Mercy at the same time, but she was only allowed to adopt David. The court then ruled against Madonna, as the judge did not believe a divorced woman was fit to raise a child. Still, Madonna kept working for adoption rights and finally, she was able to bring Mercy into her heart and home. Madonna took it all the way to the highest court in Malawi and finally was granted permission to adopt her. She now lives with Madonna.

Estere Ciccone and Stella Ciccone make for double the love!

Estere and Stella are twin sisters who, just like their adopted siblings, are from Malawi. Their mother died a week after giving birth and their grandmother could not provide for them properly. They were then placed in an orphanage.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna states that she fell in love with the two girls. She told People, “Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’" "There’s so many children that need a home,” she added. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

Watch out world, Madonna's kids are coming.