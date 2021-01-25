'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Martin Has Been in a Long Term Relationship for Years

Since it first premiered in 2013, Street Outlaws has been giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of street racing. In addition to showcasing the races themselves, the cast of Street Outlaws also lets the audience in on how the cars themselves are created.

Ryan Martin is part of the Oklahoma City team, and he's one of the owners of B&R Performance. He drives a Fireball Camaro, and though he's one of the newer drivers on the scene, he's been part of the racing world for a long time.