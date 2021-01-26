Former 'Teen Mom 2' Stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Announce the Birth of Baby No. 4

Chelsea and Cole have three children together along with Chelsea’s now 11-year-old daughter from her previous relationship who Cole treats as his own. The couple announced the birth of their now four-year-old son, Watson Cole DeBoer, in 2017, and their middle daughter, Layne Ettie DeBoer, who is 2, arrived a year later.

Although the DeBoers' youngest daughter wasn’t expected to arrive until February, Walker June made her entrance to the world a few days early, sharing a birthday with her older brother, Watson, on Jan. 25, while Chelsea shares a birthday with Layne on Aug. 29.

Chelsea explained, “My due date is in February. It’s actually two days after I was due with Watson. But Watson actually came end of January. So we’re thinking it will be the same with this one. She’ll probably come end of January or very early February. But I guess you never know. My babies tend to come a couple weeks early so that’s what my doctor is thinking with this one. They’ll have very close birthdays.”

There you have it, folks! Mom knows best.