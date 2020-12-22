'Teen Mom 2' Stars Megan Nelson and Chelsea DeBoer Fell out a Few Years Back

Do you remember Megan Nelson ? As Chelsea DeBoer 's best friend, roommate, and lookalike, Megan played a crucial role in the first few seasons of Teen Mom 2 . Not only did Chelsea and Megan attend beauty school together, but they became pregnant around the same time as well. So, are they still friends?

So, are Chelsea and Megan from 'Teen Mom 2' still friends?

The first few seasons of Teen Mom 2 offered a glimpse into Chelsea's friendship with Megan — which loyal viewers of the show would likely still describe as the stuff of dreams. However, things started to turn sour between the stars once Chelsea's relationship with party-loving boyfriend Adam Lind became more serious. Chelsea and Megan reportedly had a fall out roughly around the same time as Chelsea decided to move in with Adam.

"I hate him. I'm not mad at you, I just don't like the situation. I want to be [friends], but it's going to take a long time if you and Adam are together," Megan told Chelsea in a crucial scene. According to outlets like Starcasm, Chelsea and Megan have tried to make peace with each other on at least one occasion in the past. However, it's uncertain whether they ever managed to reconcile.

Megan hasn't posted about Chelsea on social media for quite some time now. Judging by her latest Instagram activities, Chelsea appears to be close friends with Lauriebelles and Lily & Lottie CEO Laurie Evanson Karlson. She also spends time with fellow South Dakota-based mom Calli Rentschler, hair and makeup artist Kara Pederson, and a few others. She hasn't posted photographs of Megan for quite some time now. It appears that Megan didn't make it to Chelsea's Instagram Highlights either.