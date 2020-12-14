Meet Season 13 'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali — Details on Divorce, Friendships, and More

YouTuber LaToya Ali aka LaToya Forever has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a "friend of the housewives" in Season 13. The influencer is the newest addition to the Bravo series after Eva Marcille told fans that she was exiting from the franchise after three seasons.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo," Eva shared in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities."

So, who is LaToya? Keep reading to find out more about the newest peach!