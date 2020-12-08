Ashley Jones Joins the Cast of 'Teen Mom 2' — Details on Her Relationship Status and More

No stranger to reality television cameras, MTV's Young + Pregnant star Ashley Jones is reportedly joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 . The 23-year-old seemingly confirmed she will be replacing Chelsea Houska on the popular series in an Instagram selfie, writing, "About to make Teen Mom 2 watchable again.”

Audiences first met the California native in the spin-off reality show Young + Pregnant, which documented the birth of her daughter Holly and her relationship with Bariki Smith.

