Ashley Jones Joins the Cast of 'Teen Mom 2' — Details on Her Relationship Status and More

Ashley Jones Joins the Cast of 'Teen Mom 2' — Details on Her Relationship Status and MoreBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
No stranger to reality television cameras, MTV's Young + Pregnant star Ashley Jones is reportedly joining the cast of Teen Mom 2. The 23-year-old seemingly confirmed she will be replacing Chelsea Houska on the popular series in an Instagram selfie, writing, "About to make Teen Mom 2 watchable again.”
Audiences first met the California native in the spin-off reality show Young + Pregnant, which documented the birth of her daughter Holly and her relationship with Bariki Smith.
Keep reading to find out more about the newest Teen Mom 2 cast member.
Is 'Teen Mom 2' star Ashley Jones still with Bariki Smith?
In the 2018 reality spin-off, audiences watched as Ashley and Bariki were involved in a tumultuous on-again / off-again relationship, which ended in the couple calling off their engagement. But it seems the two have reconciled and are once again planning to wed.
In November, Bariki shared an Instagram video of Ash rocking a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. And, he even captioned the clip, "I’m marrying her y’all."
The Teen Mom star has also not been shy about posting pictures of her fiancé. In one snap, Ashley captioned the pic, "It’s his smile for me!!"
What does Ashley Jones from 'Teen Mom' do for a living?
Aside from getting paid to appear on the hit reality MTV series, Ashley also is a business owner. According to her Instagram, she has a passion for natural skin care products and created her own line called SirensArch.
"You may know me from Teen Mom, but I am blessed to have grown into my own! I've learned and leaned into my passion for natural skin / body care after having my daughter Holly, who has dry sensitive skin," the website states.
Ashley's skincare line's bio continues, "Every product I sell, I also use on myself and my family. I hope you love them as much as we do! Here at SirensArch we strongly believe in the power of essential oils and raw butters. ALL of our products are NATURAL!"
Ashley Jones' daughter has her own Instagram account.
Ashley's daughter Holly, 3, has her own Instagram account. It is run by her mom, though. Boasting almost 40,000 followers, Holly's social media page is full of adorable snaps of the toddler striking a pose, playing with friends, or smiling alongside her parents. Seriously, so cute!
On Dec. 7, Ashley took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions. When one person asked if the mother-of-one would be having more kids anytime soon, she replied, "Absolutely not."
Well, it seems like Holly will not be getting a little brother or sister in the near future.
Watch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.