'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Is Getting Ready for Baby No. 4

It's always exciting when our favorite reality TV stars have good news to share. It seems happier than all the drama, and that's never a bad thing. One of our favorites, MTV Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska , is pregnant with her fourth child and the due date is just around the corner!

Chelsea Houska's due date is coming up soon.

The 29-year-old reality TV star shared on Aug. 5 that she, along with her husband, Cole DeBoer, would be welcoming another baby into the world. Chelsea took to Instagram to share the news that she was pregnant with her fourth baby. "One more DeBoer!" she wrote in the caption of a post with the names of the family written on wood. "Coming early 2021," she added.

Her husband also shared the news that day with his social following, posting the same photo with a slightly different caption. "The Grand Finale! (We Think [winky face]) Baby #4," he shared.

"I'm so excited to share this whole process with you and I swear I already have a bump and I'm fairly early but I guess when it's your fourth baby it just be poppin' right away," Chelsea said on Instagram Stories. "But anyways [sic], I just want to thank you guys it seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family so thank you thank you."

Source: instagram

Chelsea is already a happy mama to 10-year-old Aubree, who she welcomed with ex-partner Adam Lind. She is also raising two other little ones, 3-year-old Watson and 1-year-old Layne, with her husband, Cole.

Two days later, the reality star shared another pregnancy update letting her fans know that she and Cole were expecting a little girl. " Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption of a photo of her, Cole, and their three kids, capturing all their expressions from the pink confetti launched in the air.

She continued to share updates every so often with her fans, and in mid-September, she shared a photo of her holding her growing bump. "Almost half way there baby girl," she shared in the caption.

While Chelsea hasn't given her exact due date for when her fourth baby is expected to make her entrance, we can guess, given her "early 2021" statement and that she was almost halfway through her pregnancy in September, that she's likely due to give birth in very early January 2021.

It's not been easy navigating pregnancy while the global health crisis is going on. Chelsea recently had a COVID-19 scare when she worried she had contracted the virus and her husband had as well.

On Tuesday’s #TeenMom2, @ChelseaHouska’s anxieties about catching COVID during her pregnancy are at an all-time high. 😷 pic.twitter.com/y8DwPtxZBc — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 29, 2020