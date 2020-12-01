Some Fans Believe Kiaya Elliott Could Replace Chelsea on 'Teen Mom 2'

In 2010, Chelsea DeBoer (née Chelsea Houska) made her first appearance on 16 and Pregnant. The episode titled "Chelsea" focused on the complications she had to face during her pregnancy with Aubree and her relationship struggles with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

In 2011, Chelsea joined Teen Mom 2, and she stayed on the show for almost a decade. She revealed that she would be departing from Teen Mom 2 in the fall of 2020, which made fans all the more curious — who will be replacing Chelsea?