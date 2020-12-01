Some Fans Believe Kiaya Elliott Could Replace Chelsea on 'Teen Mom 2'By Leila Kozma
Updated
In 2010, Chelsea DeBoer (née Chelsea Houska) made her first appearance on 16 and Pregnant. The episode titled "Chelsea" focused on the complications she had to face during her pregnancy with Aubree and her relationship struggles with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind.
In 2011, Chelsea joined Teen Mom 2, and she stayed on the show for almost a decade. She revealed that she would be departing from Teen Mom 2 in the fall of 2020, which made fans all the more curious — who will be replacing Chelsea?
MTV has yet to announce who Chelsea's replacement will be on 'Teen Mom 2.'
The TV channel made no announcements concerning Chelsea's replacement thus far. However, this hasn't stopped fans from coining some elaborate theories about which star will be stepping into her shoes on Teen Mom 2.
Some of the names being thrown around include Kiaya Elliott, Rachel Beaver, and others. Unfortunately, the rumors are yet to be confirmed.
Could Kiaya be the one to replace Chelsea on 'Teen Mom 2'?
Chelsea and Kiaya Elliott both became pregnant at a young age, but their life stories couldn't be more different.
Although Chelsea had her fair share of boy troubles during her time on the show, Kiaya had to face problems far more complicated than hers. The Virginia-native has been open about her sexuality, and she only found herself in hot waters when her relationship with Teazha, a girl studying at her high school, fell apart.
After getting cheated on, Kiaya started spending more time with a guy named X'Zayveon Gambrell — only to find out one day that she was pregnant. The big news had a positive impact on her relationship with Teazha, who became one of the few to show up and support her no matter what.
In a recent Instagram Q&A, the star of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant received an inquiry about whether she could be the one to replace Chelsea on Teen Mom 2. Instead of responding to the fan, Kiaya went ahead and tagged the official Teen Mom 2 Instagram account.
"The people want what they want," she captioned.
At the current rate, there is a chance that she might turn the initial encounter with the fan into a successful social media campaign proving to TV executives that she is the best-suited candidate for the role.
Could Rachel Beaver be the new 'Teen Mom 2' star?
Rachel Beaver was one of the loudest voices advocating for the renewal of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant for another season — which might have had to do with her somewhat lesser-than-ideal living conditions.
The young mother made several slip-ups that would send her more experienced counterparts reeling — such as bathing her daughter in a moldy tub or accidentally filming how a cockroach crawled out from underneath the Christmas presents.
She also gave fans plenty of storylines to dwell on. Arguably, by casting her in Teen Mom 2, the creators of the show could ensure that the episodes won't be lacking in action — while perhaps also allocating Rachel the means to give her house a much-needed redo.
Catch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.