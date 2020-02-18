We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
rachel-teen-mom-young-and-pregnant-ex-boyfriend-1582056155373.jpg
Source: MTV

Rachel From 'Young and Pregnant' Has Juggled Three Exes Over the Span of One Season

By

It’s been an eventful season for new Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member Rachel Beaver. Not only is the 17-year-old navigating life with a newborn, but she also found out on a recent episode that she’s pregnant with her second child.

To make matters even more complicated, the two kids don’t share a dad. Here’s a breakdown of the MTV star’s ex-boyfriends in case you need a refresher on her messy love life.

Who is Rachel’s ex-boyfriend on 'Young and Pregnant'?

Over the past four months, viewers have met three of Rachel’s exes, including her OG baby daddy, Drew. The Tennessee native initially claimed not to know who fathered daughter Hazelee since she had also been hooking up with Drew’s best friend Jacob around the time she got pregnant.