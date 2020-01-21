We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Teen Mom 2
rachel-beaver-teen-mom-1579632833112.jpg
Source: MTV

'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Star Rachel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

By

For these new moms, raising a child as a teenager is just one of their biggest challenges. In the latest season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, audiences were introduced to 16-year-old Rachel Beaver who is a little unsure who the father of her daughter Hazelee is. 

The Tennessee native had been involved in an on-and-off relationship with her ex Drew, as well as his best friend Jacob. Given the timeline, Rachel explained she thought her ex-boyfriend was the baby's father. 

At the time, she decided to continue her relationship with (now ex-boyfriend) Jacob, and the couple has talked about possibly having another baby... soon. As revealed on the hit TV show, the reality star and her then-boyfriend were not using any form of protection at the time. In January, fans learned that the couple ended their relationship.

So, is Rachel from Teen Mom pregnant again?