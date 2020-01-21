'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Star Rachel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

For these new moms, raising a child as a teenager is just one of their biggest challenges. In the latest season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, audiences were introduced to 16-year-old Rachel Beaver who is a little unsure who the father of her daughter Hazelee is.

The Tennessee native had been involved in an on-and-off relationship with her ex Drew, as well as his best friend Jacob. Given the timeline, Rachel explained she thought her ex-boyfriend was the baby's father.