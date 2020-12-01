Briana DeJesus Still Might Not Make as Much as Her 'Teen Mom 2' Co-Stars

During her first season on Teen Mom 2, Briana reportedly earned just $20,000 for the season. To put that into perspective, her fellow co-stars, who have been on the show for years, make upwards of six figures every year for Teen Mom 2. Now, Briana makes more than $100,000 per season, which makes sense, given her larger role as part of the cast.

But, Briana shared on Instagram, it hasn't always been easy as a newcomer on Teen Mom 2. She said she had to fight to get paid more than what her salary started out as and even added that fellow Teen Mom 2 newcomer Jade Cline had been paid less than the other moms as well.

"Just like I had to fight to negotiate, you can do it too," she said. "Let's be honest here — I don’t get paid like the other girls do. Neither does Jade but guess what ― we aren’t crying about it on the internet."