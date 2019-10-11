This Is Why 'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Still Has a Day Job

Briana DeJesus certainly seems to have a lot going on in her life. The Teen Mom 2 star recently broke up with her boyfriend Johnny Rodriguez after dating for a year. On top of that, she’s building her dream house. And raising two young kids. And, you know, starring in a hit MTV show. As if that all weren’t enough, we found out that Briana DeJesus has a day job. How does she do it?! Also, what exactly does she do?

Where does Briana from Teen Mom 2 work? You might be surprised to learn that Briana DeJesus has a day job — and you’re not alone! Like a lot of the Teen Mom moms, Briana has apparently been bombarded with a bunch of messages from people who watch the show saying that she should get a “real job.” It looks like those messages finally got to Briana earlier this summer when she tweeted that she does have a real job.

I hate when people tell me to get a real job. I have one! I work in corporate America. Regular 9-5 like everyone else. 😂 I’ll never forget where I came from. — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) July 30, 2019

Take that, haters! She has a real job in corporate America! It’s not all hanging out at home and being filmed for episodes of Teen Mom 2. As for what Briana’s job in corporate America actually is, we have a few clues to go on. First is a tweet she shared back in August:

Thank god I work in timeshare! Time to book this suite and just ride this hurricane out! — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) August 30, 2019

So it looks like she works in the timeshare industry. She also replied to another fan’s tweet saying “deal[s] with the backhand work of it,” which we’re guessing means she does more office stuff than actually selling timeshares. Interesting!

But it appears that’s not Briana DeJesus’ only job. In a recent interview with E! News , Briana spoke about another business venture. When asked about whether dating is a priority in light of her recent breakup, Briana responded, "Right now, I just want to focus on my girls. I want to focus on my house. I want to focus on my business. I don't have time for a boyfriend right now or try to figure those things out."

Yep, you read that correctly. She said “my business.” After a little bit of social media digging, we found that Briana is running a beauty business that specializes in services like eyelash extensions, brow microshading, and teeth whitening. All this in addition to being a mom on Teen Mom 2 and a mom in real life. This gal sure knows how to hustle, and her fans seem to appreciate that fact.

Out of all the teen moms I wanna say your family is the only that works and isn't shown sitting on a couch or bed — Lydia Blanco (@boopeye72) July 30, 2019

How much money does Briana DeJesus make? With all the apparent success in Briana’s life, it’s only natural to wonder: How much money does she make? Obviously, we don’t have access to her bank accounts… but we do have access to the internet. According to The Ashley , Briana DeJesus was paid $20,000 for appearing in Season 8 of Teen Mom 2 back in 2017 — a far cry from the nearly $300,000 per season the other moms were reportedly making at the time. It’s a good thing she has other sources of income!