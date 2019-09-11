Here's Why Briana DeJesus and Johnny Rodriguez Split Up

The firing of Jenelle Evans and replacement with Jade Cline won't be the only cast shakeup on Season 9b of Teen Mom 2. That's because Briana DeJesus called it quits with her boyfriend, Johnny Rodriguez, in August after a year of dating. If you can't wait to watch it play out on screen, read on for details on Briana and John's breakup before it airs on Teen Mom 2, along with a full timeline of their relationship.

When and why did Briana and John break up on Teen Mom 2? Speculation began when fans noticed in mid-August that Bri and John had unfollowed each other on social media, and finally, on August 21, the 25-year-old mother of two confirmed the split to UsWeekly. “To be perfectly frank, I did not plan on addressing my personal life and what was going on in it whatsoever publicly at this time,” she said. However, since the rumor mill was already churning, she decided to take back the narrative.

Source: Instagram Briana and John in happier times.

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job, and my family,” she explained. She also took the opportunity to swat down all the rumors that John cheated on her. “There was absolutely no cheating in our relationship,” she said. "John’s a really great guy and the allegations were completely false."

So that also dismisses speculation about Bri rekindling something with Javi Marroquin, whom she dated briefly in late 2017. "Even if Javi did want me back — which I’m certain he doesn’t — it’s a solid no from my point,” she said of Kailyn Lowry's ex-husband. “We will never, ever be back together.” Cue Taylor Swift!

Source: Instagram



The truth is, long distance was probably the biggest factor in Briana and John's break up. "I have a lot going on in Florida and John is all the way in New York and that obviously would have a strain on any relationship," she said. For now, she's taking a break from romance to focus on herself, daughters Nova and Stella, and her business.

Here's the full timeline of Bri and John's relationship. Briana definitely tried to stay more private with her relationship with John than she was able to during her brief romance with Javi, but John first showed up on her Instagram back in September 2018. However, it seems she began dating the postal worker in May of 2018, which was confirmed this year when they celebrated their anniversary in the Dominican Republic resort town of Punta Cana.

Source: Instagram

Though they seemed headed toward something long-term and possibly having a child together, they agreed to take things slow, and living several states apart probably helped them keep from rushing things.