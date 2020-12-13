'Destination Fear's Chelsea Laden Met Her Boyfriend While Studying Optometry

Destination Fear star, Chelsea Laden , is the talk of the town now that we’re in the thick of the Season 2. The Travel Channel show has grown in popularity, which isn’t surprising. Who doesn’t love a spooky paranormal real-life adventure? Chelsea stars on the show along with her brother, Dakota Laden, and their childhood friend, Tanner Wiseman.

Chelsea, Dakota, and Tanner all have impeccable chemistry, which has many fans wondering who they spend their time with outside of filming Destination Fear. As the only female in the group, it is totally sensible to wonder if Chelsea is married, and from what we can tell, she is not.

However, she does have a pretty fascinating background totally unrelated to her paranormal activities — and it looks like she does a boyfriend!