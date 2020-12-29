Chelsea Houska Is Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’ on the “Best of Terms”By Dan Clarendon
Updated
You might already know who is leaving Teen Mom 2, but in case you don’t, we gotta clue you into Chelsea Houska’s exit from the MTV reality series after nine-and-a-half seasons.
The Ashley broke the news in October 2020, reporting that Chelsea told Teen Mom 2 producers about her decision to leave the show earlier that month but that the other cast members didn’t find out until they filmed the Season 10A virtual reunion.
Chelsea reportedly left the show because it was “best for her family.”
According to The Ashley’s source, Teen Mom reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa gave Chelsea the floor — so to speak — at the end of the reunion taping.
“Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it’s best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders,” the source told the site.
“The girls were all supportive of her decision, but no one else announced that they were leaving. It’s obvious Chelsea’s life doesn’t really fit the show anymore, though.”
Randy Houska, Chelsea’s father, retweeted The Ashley’s report and wrote, “Well, kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2. What's next? Seriously, though, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska’s entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people. #NoRegrets. See ya all on the flip side.”
Chelsea says she’s parting with ‘Teen Mom’ on “the best of terms.”
In an Instagram statement the following month, Chelsea confirmed the news and thanked MTV, the Teen Mom crew, and fans for the support they’ve shown her and her husband, Cole DeBoer, with whom she’s expecting her fourth child.
“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she wrote. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”
She went on: “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”
Her replacement is all lined up, apparently.
Citing sources close to Teen Mom 2’s production, People recently reported that MTV is replacing Chelsea with Ashley Jones, whom fans know from the spinoff show Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. As seen on that show, Ashley shares a young daughter named Holly with her on-and-off fiancé Bariki Smith.
On Teen Mom 2, Ashley will join returning stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, as well as her former Young and Pregnant costar Jade Cline.
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.