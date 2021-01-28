Tim Robbins Filed for Divorce From Apparent Secret Wife Gratiela Brancusi

While Tim is an accomplished actor, Gratiela seems to have chosen to take a more backstage role in the business, though she does have an interest in the arts, much like her soon-to-be ex-husband. Gratiela was born and went to school in Romania, where she also worked in PR and event management. She now works as the director of marketing and communications for the nonprofit theater The Actors Gang , of which Tim is the artistic director.

In fact, it's how the pair met and, although Gratiela is around 30 years younger than the actor, apparently, sparks flew between them at some point.

In the wake of Tim's divorce filings, it's unclear if both of them will stay on with the theater company. It's also a little spotty on when they actually got married. Tim is notoriously private about his personal life, and the fact that he and Gratiela had grown close enough to get married at some point was news to many.