Mary-Kate Olsen Was Finally Granted a Divorce — but She Still Wants Her Privacy

It has been a long time since Mary-Kate Olsen or her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, were in the news for much else than questions about if they'd appear on Fuller House. Spoiler alert — they never did and the show ended just fine. But now that Mary-Kate was finally granted a divorce from her husband of five years, she is back in the news and, as to be expected, people have questions about what happened.

In 2015, Mary-Kate married the much older French banker Olivier Sarkozy and, despite the age difference, things seemed pretty solid between them. It might have had something to do with the fact that Mary-Kate was thriving away from the constant spotlight. But it was a time in her life when she seemed happy away from constant scrutiny. Flash-forward to 2021 and the divorce is settled and they are both ready to move on.